Chefs in the Garden series to benefit organization, showcase Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti culinary talent

Gests at a previous Chefs in the Garden dinner. Photo courtesy of Growing Hope.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Starting Sept. 15, the Chefs in the Garden dinner series will highlight culinary talents found in the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area while benefiting Ypsilanti nonprofit organization, Growing Hope.

A benefit dinner series, each Chefs in the Garden dinner will combine local chefs and bakers to provide guests a dining experience full of food and entertainment.

The Chefs in the Garden series offers diners food and music experiences over the course of the evening. Photo courtesy of Growing Hope.

Located at the Growing Hope Urban Farm, each of the three dinners will showcase the artisanship of each pairing with proceeds going to Ypsilanti Farmers Markets, the Growing Hope Incubator Kitchen and the Growing Hope Urban Farm as well as additional community programs.

On Sept. 15, Miss Kim's Chef Ji Hye Kim will be joined by Milk + Honey's Rachel Liu Martindale. The Sept. 29 dinner will feature a meal prepared by Chef Carlito Hurtado of Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse with dessert by vegan bakery, Sugarbeet Bakery. The last Chefs in the Garden dinner, on Oct. 13, will feature Chef Brandon Johns of Grange Kitchen & Bar with dessert by Sweet Heather Anne.

Each dinner will start at 5 p.m., and diners will also experience live music by Matt Jones and Davey Jones.

The Chefs in the Garden dinners will take place on Sept. 15, Sept. 29 and Oct. 13. Photo courtesy of Growing Hope.

Tickets are $125 and can be bought through the Growing Hope events page. Menu for each meal can be found on the ticket pages.

The Growing Hope Urban Farm is located at 922 West Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti.

More About Growing Hope

Growing Hope is a nonprofit organization that aims to break down the racial, social, language, class and mobility barriers within the Ypsilanti community which prevent some from accessing local and affordable food. It offers support, resources and education for those interested in interacting with local food systems and production.

