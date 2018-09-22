Chili cook-off and fundraiser at People's Food Co-Op on Sept. 29

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Taste 10 home chefs' best chili at the People's Food Co-Op chili cookout on Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Joined by local celebrity chef and Frita Batidos owner Eve Aronoff, three judges will taste chili in three categories: red, green/white and vegetarian. Samples will be provided to the public for a People's Choice vote.

Food Gatherers will be on-site collecting nonperishable food items or money donated at the PFC register. Outside of PFC, in Sculpture Plaza, live music by Marco and Asim and aerial entertainment by Aviary will keep chili critics happy as they wait for the judges to make a decision.

At 3 p.m., public votes will be counted and a People's Choice winner announced. The judges' first-place winner, the chef to receive the most points out of 100, will receive a $100 PFC gift card, while the second-place chef wins a $50 gift card.

Each cook-off contestant will provide a gallon of chili to be prepared that morning and be presented to the judges and the public at 11 a.m. Ingredient lists will be provided so that those with allergens or aversions know which samples to try and which to avoid.

PFC members will also be able to enjoy an extra 10 percent off their purchases, as well as in-store samples and great giveaways.

See the full poster for a list of vendors and sponsors. People's Food Co-Op is located at 216 N. 4th Avenue.

