Christmas tree drop-off points in Ann Arbor

Trees cannot be left on the curb in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Ready to part with this year's tree?

The city of Ann Arbor has released a list of drop-off locations for undecorated Christmas trees.

Residents can leave their trees at the following locations anytime between 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. through Jan. 31:

Gallup boat launch parking lot, use entrance on the southeast side of Geddes Road, east of Huron Parkway

West Park parking lot, off Chapin near West Huron Street

Olson Park parking lot, 1515 Dhu Varren Road, near Pontiac Trail

Southeast Area Park parking lot on the east side of the park

Note: The drop-off station on East Ellsworth near Platt Road is no longer in operation.

All ornaments, plastic, tinsel, nails and tree stands must be removed before leaving trees in these lots.

If you miss the deadline, you must store your tree until April, when the city's compost collection resumes, or you can pay a fee to deliver your tree to the Compost Center at 4150 Platt Road. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m Monday - Friday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.