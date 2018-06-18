Cinetopia 2018: Detroit Voices Short Film Competition winners announced

ANN ARBOR - It's hard to believe that Cinetopia 2018 has already come and gone (where does the time go?), but that doesn't mean that the news about some of the films shown at the festival is over, not by a long shot. For four years in a row, Cinetopia has highlighted unique Metro Detroit filmmakers in its Detroit Voices Short Film Competition.

This year, the competition took place at the Detroit Film Theatre (located inside the Detroit Institute of Arts) on June 6, and the winners were announced on Friday.

The Jury Winner went to "Disfluency," a narrative case study and in-depth look at rape culture and the aftermath, directed by Laura Holliday. The Audience Choice Winner went to "Famous In Michigan," a comedy and biography about an aging painter who has one last art show to try and make it big before it’s too late, directed by Nick Rasmussen. The Best High School Winner was "You Don’t Know Me," which was a collaboration among the students from Downriver Detroit Student Film Consortium that highlights the fact that students from Downriver Detroit have a voice. Finally, the Honorable Mention went to director Nathan Ginter’s film titled "Little Voices," a thriller and fantasy tale that focuses on a boy who is driven insane by a sock puppet visiting him at night.

Detroit Voices is proud to present the film competition with support from Michigan Medicine, The Applebaum Compass Fund and Michigan Film & Digital Media Offices. For more information about Cinetopia Film Festival and Detroit Voices, please visit cinetopiafestival.org/detroit-voices.

Interested in keeping the conversation around Cinetopia going? "Like" Cinetopia on Facebook and follow them on Twitter while also making sure to use #Cinetopia2018. As always, the best resource for the films screened at this year's festival is simply visiting cinetopiafestival.org.

More from Cinetopia 2018:

Opening and closing night films announced

'A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love on Election Night' screens June 1 and 10

Michigan filmmakers come home

Festival to screen 'Thirst for Justice' in celebration of Mayor's Green Fair June 8

Lesser-known films that deserve your attention

Eight films we're most excited about

Three new films added to the lineup

Opening night preview

Bo Burnham's 'Eighth Grade' a hit with audience at sold-out screening

'The Last Race' to screen Friday at the Henry Ford

'Love, Gilda' closes out the film festival with laughs, tears and more

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.