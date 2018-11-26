City of Ann Arbor accepts applications for Citizens Police, Fire and Courts Academy

ANN ARBOR - Want to learn more about Ann Arbor's public safety and justice systems?

The city of Ann Arbor is offering residents and those who work in the city a chance to get an inside look into its operations during the 2019 Jack Dentler Ann Arbor Citizens Police, Fire and Courts Academy.

The course was renamed this year after the late Jack Dentler, a longtime volunteer with the Ann Arbor Police Department.

"The goal of CPFCA is for its graduates to become partners in finding solutions to the safety issues that affect their Ann Arbor communities. Graduates are expected to share their knowledge with their neighbors." - City of Ann Arbor

Applicants must be 18 years or older and must apply by Jan. 25. Apply here.

The city recommends applying as soon as possible, since it will stop accepting applications once the 20 spaces are filled.

The CPFCA program is free and will be held at various sites, including:

The Ann Arbor Justice Center

Ann Arbor Fire Department Fire Station No. 6

AAFD Fire Training Grounds

Washtenaw Community College

The weekly classes will take place on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., starting Feb. 12 and ending April 9.

Topics of the CPFCA program include:

Emergency management

Histories of the Ann Arbor police and fire departments

Use of force

K-9 unit

Investigative unit

Court duties/processes and more

According to the city of Ann Arbor, participants will be presented with the challenges local firefighters, police, prosecuting and defense attorneys and judges face:

"Participants will take part in various mock trial roles such as judge, juror member, prosecutor and defense lawyer; learn about operations of AAPD's Patrol and Support Services Division including procedures and equipment, community outreach programs and participating in a mock traffic stop; role play in scenarios, such as selecting the appropriate fire extinguisher and demonstrating the use of that fire extinguisher to put out a small, controlled training fire; and much more."

Questions? Contact Ann Arbor police service specialist Jamie Giordano at jgiordano@a2gov.org or at 734-794-6900, ext. 49528.

As part of the screening process, the city will be conducting background investigations on all applicants.

