City of Ann Arbor appoints new assistant city administrator

ANN ARBOR - The City of Ann Arbor has announced its selection of John Fournier as assistant city administrator, a new executive-level position.

He will begin working on Sept. 4.

Fournier will be moving to Ann Arbor from Pittsburgh, where he served since 2016 as the director of the on-street and metered parking for the Pittsburgh Parking Authority. He previously served as deputy chief of staff for Pittsburgh's mayor from 2014 to 2016 and as the chief of staff for a Pittsburgh City councilwoman from 2010 to 2012.

Fournier will report directly to the city administrator, Howard Lazarus, serving both as a chief of staff for the city administrator's office and second in command.

"I look forward to the expertise and leadership John will bring to our community," Lazarus said in a press release. "In particular, his experience and success serving as a chief of staff in a large metropolitan area will enable him to hit the ground running. I'm confident he will provide a high level of service to Ann Arbor."

While Fournier will primarily focus on internal functions, he will work with resident groups, serve as an ombudsperson, address concerns of individuals and local businesses and be in charge of government relations.

A native of southeast Michigan, he earned a bachelor's degree from the James Madison College at Michigan State University in political theory and constitutional democracy. He also holds a master of public administration from Pennsylvania State University.

