City of Ann Arbor awarded $3.4M from FEMA for flood mitigation project

ANN ARBOR - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted the city of Ann Arbor $3,413,599 in funds from its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for a flood mitigation project.

With plans to connect downtown Ann Arbor to outlying neighborhoods with a new pedestrian path via a railroad berm close to Allen Creek, FEMA will help pay for work to reduce the risk of floods and redirect floodwaters away from residential areas. This includes the installation of a hydraulic dam and twin, 12-foot culverts.

"The construction of culverts and storm sewer improvements will reduce damage and lessen the financial impact on individuals and the community during flooding events," James K. Joseph, regional administrator, FEMA Region V, said in a statement. "This project exemplifies how mitigation techniques can be integrated into a larger municipal beautification project to improve the community’s resiliency."



"This federal aid can help our communities’ initiate projects that could save lives and protect property and health," Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, said in a statement. "I encourage communities to take advantage of these hazard mitigation grants to lessen damage caused by emergencies or disasters."

With the HMGP funds, FEMA will pay for 75 percent of the project total project cost ($4,551,466). The city of Ann Arbor will pay for the remaining 25 percent ($1,137,867) with city funds.

