City of Ann Arbor hiring Zamboni operators for Veteran's Memorial Ice Arena

The City of Ann Arbor is hiring Zamboni operators for the Veteran's Memorial Ice Arena. Photo courtesy of Ann Arbor Department of Parks and Recreation.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The City of Ann Arbor is hiring temporary Zamboni operators for the Department of Parks and Recreation at Veteran's Memorial Pool and Ice Arena.

Drivers will operate a Zamboni and other motorized equipment for ice resurfacing. Other duties for operators include maintenance of the facility, possible snow removal and duties related to public skating times, like skate sharpening. Operators may have to lift between 10 and 50 pounds.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and be CPR/AED certified by the start of employment. Previous management and Zamboni driving experience are desired.

Operators are paid an hourly rate of $12.12.

Holiday, evening and weekend hours will be included in the scheduling.

For more details or to apply, visit the City of Ann Arbor job post.

