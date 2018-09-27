City of Ann Arbor: Homeowners may have to replace water lines over lead concerns

ANN ARBOR - Officials with the city have revealed that homeowners may have to replace their water service lines after the state of Michigan announced reforms to the federal Lead and Copper Rule in June.

“As a state, we could no longer afford to wait on needed changes at the federal level, so Michigan has stepped up to give our residents a smarter, safer rule – one that better safeguards water systems in all communities," said Gov. Rick Snyder at the time. "With these more stringent standards, Michigan will serve as a role model to other states looking to improve their own public health protections.”

Robert Kellar, city of Ann Arbor communications specialist, told Local 4 that lead is an issue the entire state is dealing with.

He explained that in the past, there was a lead line that connected the city's main and residential lines. Two years ago, the city removed lead goosenecks from the pipes, but concerns over that lead attaching itself to galvanized pipes may require homeowners to have their lines replaced.

Until now, the city has scaled its water to keep minerals attached to the pipes instead of loosening the lead from the pipes. But with the new rules enacted in June, the city will be taking inventory of all homes that might have galvanized lines.

This inventory will be submitted by 2020 and replacements will begin in 2021. According to Kellar, the process will be completed by 2025.



So how will the city go about collecting inventory?

Kellar explained that the city will be looking at building records, look into systems when tearing up roads to make utility repairs, and residential services investigative work.

One major concern for residents will be how much this will all cost and who will pay. According to the city, this will be determined by elected officials at a later date.

Water treatment plants say that the lead is not originating from their systems.

For concerned residents, Kellar said fixtures older than 2014 should undergo a water test. He says simply run cold water and if there is existing lead in the system, it will flush out, adding that residents can contact the city of Ann Arbor to conduct a test.

For now, he says the city has not yet seen high lead results.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.