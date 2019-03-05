City of Ann Arbor in search of candidates for next chief of police

ANN ARBOR - The city of Ann Arbor is now accepting applications for its new chief of police position, which is currently vacant.

Since March 2018, Robert Pfannes has been serving as interim police chief after Jim Baird stepped down from the role to relocate to Breckenridge, Colorado.

From December through January, residents filled out an online survey and the city held public meetings to gather input from the community on what the ideal candidate should bring to the table.





More than 300 residents responded to the online survey, and more than half of those ranked the following qualities of high importance:

Good communicator

Ethical

Promotes a culture of responsibility

Promotes a culture of openness

Community engagement focused

The Ann Arbor Police Department is looking for a seasoned candidate with at least 10 years experience in command and executive levels. See the job description here.

Those interested in applying for the position can visit the city's police chief recruitment website. For questions, call 734-794-6132 or email AAPDChiefRecruitment@a2gov.org.

Applications will be accepted through March 25.



