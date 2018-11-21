City of Ann Arbor: Non-lethal female deer sterilization to take place from Nov. 28-30

ANN ARBOR - The city of Ann Arbor has announced it will be sterilizing female deer from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30 as part of its 2019 Deer Management program.

Its contractor, White Buffalo, will be carrying out the non-lethal sterilizations in two zones in wards 1 and 2.

The city says residents will not need to change their daily routines and no parks will be closed during this time.

Deer sterilization areas map (Credit: City of Ann Arbor)

According to the city's Deer Management fact sheet:

"White Buffalo Inc., wildlife professionals, will locate female deer and dart them with tranquilizer darts equipped with tracking devices. This will be done from marked, stationary vehicles on public roadways and at bait stations at designated sites within or near your neighborhood between 3 p.m. and 5 a.m. Safety is the top priority. Deer will be darted by highly experienced personnel who are specially trained to dart deer in an urban setting with precision and accuracy. Unlike firearms, pneumatic darting guns have a very limited range (30-40 feet)."

Once darted, deer will typically become unconscious after a few minutes. They may wander onto private property and fall asleep. A recovery team comprised of White Buffalo staff and Ann Arbor police officers will be collecting the deer around the area.

Veterinarians will be performing "rapid ovariectomies," which are less invasive than spaying a cat or a dog. Once the procedure is complete, long-term antibiotics and pain relievers will be administered.

All deer will be returned to a safe location near the area where they were found and will be monitored until the anesthesia wears off.

For more information, visit the city's 2019 Deer Management website.

