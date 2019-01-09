City of Ann Arbor now accepting applications for Independent Community Police Commission

The city of Ann Arbor is seeking residents to serve on its Independent Community Police Commission.

The 11-member commission was formed via council resolution in October.

According to the Human Rights Commission, members of the ICPC will:

Receive complaints and commendations from civilians about their interactions and experience with the Ann Arbor Police Department.

Review investigations conducted by the Ann Arbor Police Department of complaints made by civilians.

Make recommendations to the Ann Arbor Police Department about its policy, procedures and training based on information received from civilian interactions with the Ann Arbor Police Department.

Interested? Complete an application and send it to hrc@a2gov.org by Jan. 31.

Click here to apply.

Selection process

On Feb. 1, names of the commission applicants will be published on the city of Ann Arbor's website. Community input is welcomed as part of the selection process. All nominations and comments should be submitted to cityclerk@a2gov.org, who will then forward the input to City Council.

On Feb. 13, the Human Rights Commission will finalize its recommendations.

The HRC will submit a final decision on nominations by Feb. 28, and on March 4 will present its selection to City Council for consideration.

Council members will then vote on final candidates at their March 18 meeting, which will be streamed live online and will later be available on CTN's YouTube Channel.

