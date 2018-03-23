City of Ann Arbor takes submissions for national public art challenge

ANN ARBOR - Calling all local artists.

Ann Arbor is in the running to participate in the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge.

Residents can submit proposals to the city, which will select a finalist to represent Ann Arbor.

Bloomberg will grant at least three cities across the country $1 million in funding for the public art installation.

Under the tagline "transforming urban spaces with dynamic public art," Bloomberg aims to get mayors engaged with local artists to "develop innovative public art projects that address critical issues in their communities."

The deadline for the proposal is March 26, and a finalist will be selected shortly after.

The proposal should include:

A description of the project

Key collaborators, including artists, city agencies, arts organizations and private sector groups

Outline the goals of the project

Potential difference it will make for Ann Arbor

Proposals can be sent to Ann Arbor's event organizer Christine Schopieray at cschopieray@a2gov.org.

Learn more about the public art challenge here.

