City of Ann Arbor: Trash, recycling collection delayed until Friday due to sub-zero temps

ANN ARBOR - No need to drag your carts to the curb in this bitter cold.

The city of Ann Arbor has announced a two-day delay for trash and recycling collection programs due to a wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service regarding sub-zero temperatures starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

All collection activities will resume on Friday and continue on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, according to an announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, "all non-essential City of Ann Arbor government buildings, including Parks and Recreation facilities, and the 15th District Court, will be closed from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 30 until 8 a.m. Friday, February 1."

Utilities and safety services will continue 24-hour operations. If you need to drop off payments (water bills, parking tickets, property tax), you can still do so in person at the drop box in Larcom City Hall north vestibule.

For more information and updates, check www.a2gov.org.

