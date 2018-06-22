City of Ann Arbor wants your nominations for Champion Trees

ANN ARBOR - Residents can now submit nominations to the city for the biggest tree in town.

Think your local tree is the most impressive of its species? You can submit your vote at a2gov.org/champtrees through July 31.

The move is part of the city's Champion Tree program, which identifies and tracks on a searchable online map the biggest tree of each species.

"The program was created in 1995 to both highlight and recognize these amazing trees, and to increase awareness of and appreciation for, all the trees that help make Ann Arbor 'Tree Town.'" - City of Ann Arbor

Residents may submit their vote for both public and private trees.

After submissions close, forestry staff will evaluate the contenders and will notify the residents whose tree is selected the winner.

