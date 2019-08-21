Color with cats courtesy of the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor Sept. 15

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 15, color with fuzzy feline friends from the Humane Society of Huron Valley at the Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center in Ann Arbor.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., reach a state of purrfect zen by destressing with friends and other cat fans at Coloring (with cats).

Tickets are $10 and registration for the event is required through the Tiny Lions website. Coloring supplies along with refreshments and snacks will be provided by the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Coloring (with cats) happens on select Sundays each month. For more events, like Mewvie Nights or Yoga with cats, visit the Tiny Lions activities page.

The Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center is an arm of the HSHV where the community can interact with adoptable cats in the hopes of them (the cats, not people) finding their fur-ever homes. Admission to the Tiny Lions Lounge is $7 for an hour or $4 for a half-hour. The lounge offers free refreshments and Wi-Fi to anyone wishing to drop by to play with the cats.

The lounge and adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tiny Lions is at 5245 Jackson Road.

