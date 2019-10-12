Community-created artwork inspired by University of Michigan library installed in Ann Arbor

Participants at a Connect the Dots Project at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival Photo | Emily Pucket-Rodgers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A new community-created art installation has made the University of Michigan’s Hatcher Graduate Library its home.

“Connect the Dots: Collective Interpretations of the U-M Library Collections” is a community-built exhibit inspired by materials within the University of Michigan Library collection.

Consisting of 10 large-scale paintings, the exhibition was led by U-M alumnus artist Doug Jones. The paintings were created by over 100 people throughout southeast Michigan who were guided by Jones.

The paintings were made with individual pixels that, when combined, created a larger picture. In a process similar to pointillism, which Jones calls the “pixel technique,” members of the community contributed to the paintings one pixel at a time.

Doug Jones works at his studio in Detroit putting together individual panels of the community-created project. Photo | Bill Bresler

The pieces were crafted through a series of sessions during the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, at the U-M’s Detroit Center and in small sessions with U-M faculty, staff and students. Subjects of the pieces include a 1920s pochoir pattern book, a street-view map of the Poletown neighborhood in Detroit and the “Snowy Owl” illustration by John James Audubon.

The project, originally thought of by U-M librarian Emily Puckett Rogers, displays the diversity and inclusivity of the region.

“Connect the Dots” was unveiled at the Hatcher Graduate Library on Monday. The paintings measure 8 feet tall by 3 feet wide.

The Hatcher Graduate Library is at 913 S. University Ave.

