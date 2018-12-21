Community High School students raise the bar on raising funds for Food Gatherers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - This year, the students at Community High School proved that an entrepreneurial spirit matters when it comes to giving back by presenting $67,890.62 to Food Gatherers for its Rockin' for the Hungry food and fund drive. This astronomical sum has led to a total of 203,000 meals, being given to the one in seven people who are considered food insecure in Washtenaw County.

"The ability of high school students, who are at such a busy time in their lives, to raise such an incredible sum of funds for the community proves one of Food Gatherers’ core beliefs: there is a place for everyone in the fight against hunger." - Food Gatherers



Students at Community and their relatives thought of inventive ways of collecting funds this year, such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, recording and selling a CD (with proceeds going to Rockin’ for the Hungry) and even doing backflips for donations. The school challenged each student to raise $100, and this goal was met by almost every student.

The high school began raising and donating funds in 2009, and during the last nine years, students have been able to fund over one million meals for Food Gatherers.

According to Food Gatherers' press release, "Food Gatherers staff is amazed by the size and year-over-year growth of Community’s donations. With an enrollment of nearly 530 students, Community outdoes itself every year and sets an admirable example for other community members to follow. Doubling their goodness, the Community High donation to Rockin’ is matched each year by the generous support of Harold and Kay Peplau and other community donors."

Food Gatherers is a food rescue program that works to help those who are food insecure by distributing over 6.3 million pounds of food to 170 nonprofits every year.

Looking for more merriment this season? Check out Meredith's article on Rockin' for the Hungry surpassing its millionth meal mark.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.