Complete guide to University of Michigan's move-in week

ANN ARBOR - Move-in day can be stressful, no matter where you're going to college.

Starting on Wednesday, thousands of students and their parents will descend upon Ann Arbor hoping that moving into the new dorms goes off without a hitch.

We're here to help it all go smoothly.

Checking in

University of Michigan's instructions on checking in:

Residence Halls: "When you arrive on campus, go to your hall’s Community Center to check in, pick up your key, and receive directions to your room."

Northwood III: "Go to the Community Center at 2150 Cram Place to check in. If you are taking a cab or shuttle to the Cram Place Community Center, ask the driver to wait for you while you pick up your room key, then you can be dropped off near your assigned apartment."

Tip: Fill out your Pre-Check-In Form before you arrive to campus. It will make the process go faster.

Unloading permit

If you're a new student, you've likely already selected a time slot to move in.

A few things to keep in mind:

Print and bring your unloading permit to campus.

There is one hour designated by your move-in time slot (you can find this on the permit). Arrive during this hour at any time.

Once parked, display your permit on your dashboard.

You have up to 30 minutes to park in a designated unloading zone near your dorm or Northwood apartment. This is for unloading your vehicle only.

Keep an eye out for MLead volunteers, who will be there to assist you.

Parking regulations on campus and throughout the city of Ann Arbor are strictly enforced.

Temporary parking

Once you've unloaded your car, U-M staff will direct you to a temporary parking spot you can use while you unpack and set up your room.

Keep in mind, these spots can be a few blocks away from your residence hall and can be used for up to three hours.

Move-in maps

The university's campus is expansive, and there are many one-way streets.

Check these move-in maps to better understand how to navigate the roads around your residence hall.

What to bring

You may already be mostly packed by now, but with so much to bring to college, it's easy to miss some items.

Check out U-M's guide "What to Bring to Campus."

Staying up-to-date

Follow the hashtag #moveinhoMe for live updates during move-in week, including traffic info, event details and general advice.

