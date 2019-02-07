'Complex Rhythms' starts Thursday night at the Power Center in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Starting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Complex Rhythms will demonstrate the complexities of the body and movement at the Power Center.

Presented by the University of Michigan's Department of Dance, Complex Rhythms recreates Leonard Bernstein's 1955 "Prelude, Fugue, and Riffs" and showcases three new stage creations.

A whirlwind of sound, expression, movement, rhythm and the human body, Complex Rhythms features choreography by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, founder of the Urban Bush Women dance company; Jennifer Harge, artistic director of Harge Dance Studios; and Robin Wilson and Bill DeYoung, both U-M Department of Dance faculty.

In Complex Rhythms, Jo Zollar's 1988 piece, "Shelter," a commentary on neglect and homelessness, will be restaged and a new work by Wilson, the Cuban-inspired "7 x 12 and a Little Bit of Cha-Cha," will delight audiences.

The performance has four showings: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8, and Saturday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be bought online and cost $24 to $30. Students can receive $12 discounted tickets with their student ID.

Complex Rhythms will have four shows between Feb. 7 and Feb. 10. Photo | University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance

The Power Center is located at 121 Fletcher St.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.