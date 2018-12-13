Concerns raised over spike in PFAS levels in Ann Arbor water

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - PFAS are continuing to show up in water across Michigan.

PFAS, or PFAs, is an acronym for perfluoroalkyls, which are man-made chemicals that are not found naturally in the environment, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Ann Arbor officials have discovered the PFAS levels they're testing spiked in October.

PFAS are chemicals used for things like carpeting, waterproofing and airport foam.

Watch the video above for Rod Meloni's full report.

