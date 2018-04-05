Concordia Ann Arbor business students get exclusive access to NCAA Final Four

Six students from Concordia Ann Arbor's Haab School of Business participate in NCAA Final Four fan experience events (Courtesy: Concordia University Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR - Students from Ann Arbor weren't only representing maize and blue in San Antonio at the NCAA Final Four this last weekend.

Six Concordia University Ann Arbor students from the Haab School of Business were granted full access to March Madness events through an internship program with PrimeSport, a leading sports travel and event management company that covers logistics for some of the world's largest sporting events.

While Wolverines were warming up on the court, the Cardinals were hard at work behind the scenes making sure the weekend's events went off without a hitch and assisting with fan hospitality experiences.



CUAA students senior Kaleb Pohlman (left) and freshman Micah Matheson (right) pose courtside prior to the Final Four semi-final match-up between Villanova and Kansas on March 31, 2018 (Courtesy: Concordia University Ann Arbor)

The CUAA students led a three-day mentorship program for local St. Gerard Catholic High School and Regional Middle School students. They also led teams that coordinated private events for Loyola University, Villanova University, Kansas University, the Matheson Courtside Club and the Hall of Fame Lounge.

"Working with the St. Gerard high school boys’ basketball team was a highlight of the weekend for me," freshman business student Micah Matheson said in a press release. "It was a great opportunity to ease their worries and apprehension about college."

This isn't the first time CUAA students have played a role in major sporting events.

Over a span of four years, students have regularly gained hands-on professional experience at the NBA's All-Star Weekend, the Super Bowl and the Rose Bowl.

"This Final Four experience for CUAA has been amazing. The fact that we had students ranging from freshman to senior year who were immersed in experiential learning is a testament to the spirit of our students and their work ethic," Dr. Joey-Lynn Bialkowski, Concordia’s executive director of career engagement and industry relations, said in a press release.

"We can be assured that for the 2018 Final Four weekend, the City of Ann Arbor was well represented," she said.



The sport and entertainment business and hospitality and event business programs are two majors out of 11 undergraduate degree programs offered at CUAA's Haab School of Business.

