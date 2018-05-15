Concordia University Ann Arbor offers youth summer sport camps

ANN ARBOR - Registration is now open for summer athletic camps at Concordia University Ann Arbor.

Designed for kids of all ages, including high school students, the camps aim to build character, develop skills and learn teamwork.

CUAA Cardinals coaches and athletes will be leading the camps, working closely with the young campers in what the school says will be a "fun and competitive Christian environment."

The complete list of camps for the 2018 summer season:

June 16: Boys Football (grades 9-12)

June 19: Girls Lacrosse (grades 9-12)

July 9-13: Girls Volleyball Day Camp (grades 2-8)

July 15: Boys Football (grades 9-12)

July 16-20: Girls and Boys Basketball Day Camp (grades 2-8)



(Credit: Concordia University Ann Arbor)

The football and lacrosse camps will take place on CUAA’s campus at 4090 Geddes Road. The volleyball and basketball camps will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, which is located one block north of Concordia's campus.

For more information and registration details, visit www.concordiacardinals.com or contact Kyle Thoms at 734-545-4358, or via email at Kyle.Thoms@cuaa.edu.

