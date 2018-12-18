Concordia University Ann Arbor's Wind Ensemble gets national recognition

The CUAA Wind Ensemble performs in the Chapel of the Holy Trinity (Courtesy: Concordia University Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR - Concordia University Ann Arbor received news last week that its submitted Wind Ensemble recording of James Stephenson's "Luther in Canon" has been selected to be recognized at the College Band Directors National Association's National Conference.

The piece was commissioned by CUAA for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

Now it will be included in the CBDNA's Small Band Program Showcase -- a grouping of the best bands in the nation from colleges of less than 5,000 students.

Typically, less than 10 recordings are chosen via a blind peer review process.

The 2019 CBDNA National Conference will be taking place Feb. 20-23 in Tempe, Arizona.



"This is a tremendous honor for our program," Dr. Bill Perrine, chair of the music department and assistant professor of music, said in a statement. "It is one of the top recognitions on a national level that a program our size can receive. I am extremely proud of all the hard work of the members, past and present, of the CUAA Wind Ensemble who have elevated our program to what has now been recognized as one of the best collegiate band programs in the nation."



The award-winning piece was premiered by the CUAA Wind Ensemble in fall 2017. According to CUAA, "the commissioned composition features the tune 'A Might Fortress is our God' interwoven with other Reformation-era classics."

The band later performed the piece at the 2018 Chicago International Music Festival after having been invited to be a Showcase Performance Group to the prestigious event. They had the honor to perform at the Symphony Center, one of the country's most famed music venues.

For more information, and to listen to the Wind Ensemble's performance of "Luther in Canon," click here.

