Concordia University Ann Arbor announces 2018-19 Visit Days

ANN ARBOR - Want to become a Concordia Cardinal?

Concordia University Ann Arbor is inviting prospective students and their families to visit its campus to meet current students, tour the grounds, sample classes and speak with professors.

Visit Day dates for the 2018-19 academic year:

Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018

Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018

Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 (Healthcare Visit Day)

Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2018 (Haab School of Business Visit Day)

Friday, Apr. 5, 2018 (Transfer Open House)

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2018 (Junior Open House)

Friday, May 3, 2018 (Junior Open House)

In addition, individual campus tours are available Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. or 2 p.m.

(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

"As a Lutheran university, we care about you. Your future matters to us," Concordia University President Rev. Patrick T. Ferry, Ph.D, says on his welcome page. "Our purpose is to prepare you to Live Uncommon, to lead and to serve with integrity and compassion that will create better communities, workplaces, neighborhoods, schools, hospitals… a better world that is impacted by your talents, wherever life may lead you."

As of fall 2017, 1,081 students were enrolled at CUAA.

Over the past five years, Concordia's enrollment has increased by 60 percent, and the university hopes to continue the growth trend this year.

"Concordia University Ann Arbor offers a unique opportunity to enjoy all the amenities of one of the greatest college towns in America, but in a small, idyllic setting that overlooks the Huron River. The campus revolves around the bustling Chapel of the Holy Trinity at the center and heart of it all." - CUAA

With four academic schools spanning arts and sciences, business, education and nursing, CUAA offers more than 60 academic programs.

According to CUAA, its small class sizes -- 15 students per class average -- and a 11:1 student to faculty ratio "grant students the ability to be known by name and have a tailored higher education experience."

For questions regarding campus visits, contact CUAA’s visit coordinator Corinne Kuclo at 734-995-7255 or Corinne.Kuclo@cuaa.edu.

To learn more about Concordia University Ann Arbor, visit www.cuaa.edu.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.