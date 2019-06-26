Congresswoman Dingell: Head Start in Washtenaw County to receive nearly $4.5 million

Debbie Dingell speaks at the Ford School of Public Policy on April 12, 2017 (Credit: Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy / University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR - U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., announced Wednesday that nearly $4.5 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants will go toward Head Start projects in the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.

The money will provide services in Ann Arbor Public Schools, Whitemore Lake Public Schools and Ypsilanti Community Schools, including an early Head Start home-based program for families with infants and toddlers, and training.

"Head Start helps prepare children to succeed in school and in life," Dingell said in a statement. "This critical investment in our community will lead to stronger families and better communities. Support early in life should not depend on income, ZIP code, or racial background. Head Start has a stellar track record of providing equal access to quality education that prepares young people for success."

WISD Superintendent Scott Menzel said the most important aspect of the grant is that it will provide young children with opportunities they otherwise might not have.

"The importance of this grant is that not all children have the same opportunities at the beginning of life, and the Head Start grant allows us to serve children with the least access and opportunity to high-quality preschool experiences so that they can enter kindergarten with opportunities to be successful," Menzel said in a statement.

