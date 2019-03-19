Constellation Collective hosts its grand opening L(a)unch Party all this week in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Spice up your lunch hour this week by heading over to Constellation Collective, the newest member of Nickels Arcade, this week for its L(a)unch Party.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day through Friday this week, the local food collective will host vendors offering exciting pop-up lunch options like a banana bread toast bar or traditional tamales.

With your lunch, you can grab some kombucha from Boochy Mama -- two rotating flavors are on tap at Constellation Collective as well as prepackaged jars and Boochy Mama Fire Cider. Bring your own glass, or buy one from the collective.

Each day will have a different vendor serving up delicious on-the-go goodness:

Over the past few months, Constellation has been growing its presence in downtown Ann Arbor and now carries products from more vendors including Zingerman’s Creamery, GoNanas, Fluffy Bottom Farms, Tasty Bakery, Better Health, Salad’s Up, Curry Fresh and What’s Cooking Ann Arbor.

Constellation Collective opened on Jan. 7 in Nickels Arcade. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

Constellation Collective vendor Salads Up has even revamped its packaging for the L(a)unch Party, and is packaging in reusable mason jars to be more eco-friendly.

We reached out to one of the Constellation Collective owners, Danielle Butbul, to ask about the collective’s growth.

“I'm very excited about the way Constellation Collective is growing and hope to continue implementing some of the plans we have, while also maintaining an open mind for how the business plan can evolve to meet the needs of the community, “ said Butbul.

For a more in-depth look at Constellation Collective, check out our interview with Butbul.

If you’re interested in partnering with Constellation Collective, check out its website. For regular updates, head over to its Facebook page. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Constellation Collective is at 12 Nickels Arcade.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here !

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.