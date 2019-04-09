Construction begins on Huron Street in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Roadwork began Tuesday on East Huron Street, narrowing both eastbound traffic from Third St. to Glen Ave. and westbound traffic from Fletcher to Main St. to one lane.

The work is the result of three projects by the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority, the University of Michigan and DTE Energy.

According to the DDA, the goal in its People Friendly Streets project on Huron is to make it a safer, more walkable thoroughfare for all users.

"The goal of this project is to create a street that attracts more people and makes the street safer and more comfortable for all users," wrote the DDA on the project's Facebook Page. "We want everyone to feel comfortable walking along and crossing Huron. In addition we want to connect the Main Street and Kerrytown neighborhoods and foster businesses along the corridor that engage the street."

Construction for the DDA's Huron Street project has started toward the south side of Huron at Chapin and will work east to Division. The work will then move toward the north side of Huron at Division and will work west to Chapin. Construction is expected to last through the fall.

At all times, pedestrian access will be maintained on one side of the street. While lane closures are in effect, all vehicles will be prohibited from idling or stopping on Huron. This includes delivery vehicles. Violators will be ticketed and/or towed.

According to the city, DTE Energy will be replacing a gas main Monday, April 15, on Huron Street from Fourth Ave. to Thayer St., which will shut down two lanes from Main to Thayer.

