Construction in Ann Arbor's Kerrytown to start new phase Sept. 4

ANN ARBOR - This week was critical in the ongoing Fifth and Detroit project in Kerrytown.

It was the deadline for the first phase of intensive work in the area, and it was met.

"I am happy to say that the paving we were hoping to get done (Wednesday) is happening which keeps us on schedule to shift our work to the east side of Fifth at the end of this week and switch traffic to the west side of the street," communications director for the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority Maura Thompson wrote via email on Aug. 29.

Thomson listed what has been accomplished to date:

New water mains have been installed on Fifth and Detroit

A new storm sewer was designed and constructed on Kingsley and a portion of the storm sewer work has been completed on Detroit, storm sewer work on Detroit will continue into the next phase of the project

Conduit work completed on the west side of Fifth, new lamp posts on west side of Fifth in the process of being installed

All new sidewalks with brick amenity areas, tree grates, and light poles on the west side of Fifth and the east and west side of Detroit between Catherine & Fifth

Historic brick has been restored on Detroit from Catherine to Fifth

New plaza at the Farmers Market

West side of Fifth Avenue has been resurfaced including two brick sections and three new crosswalks have been constructed

See below the updated traffic map with new road patterns starting next week:

Courtesy: Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority



The next phase of the project will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

It will focus on the east side of Fifth and Detroit, between Kingsley and Fifth and the new plaza the DDA is building at Community High School. The plaza will include a new basketball court, seat walls and rain gardens.

"As things stand today we are on schedule to finish the project in November," wrote Thompson. "The finished product will bring a safer and much improved streetscape while maintaining the unique character of our beloved Kerrytown neighborhood."

Throughout construction, the DDA is offering free parking at the Ann Ashley parking structure on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accommodate Ann Arbor Farmers Market patrons.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.