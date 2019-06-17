Contrasts, controversy take over University of Michigan Museum of Art in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Throughout June, four immersive installations bring ominous landscapes, contrast and some controversy to the University of Michigan Museum of Art in Ann Arbor.

June 8 to Sept. 1 - ArtGym

Shot by Michigan photographer Jason DeMarte, a collection of immersive photography, scenes of animals and plant life lay in front of troubled, darkening skies and backgrounds. Each scene has contrasting components of light and dark, life and decay, ornamental showiness and simplification. Fantastical in its representation of nature, DeMarte’s landscapes are complicated and invoke traditional paintings in Europe yet contemporary and vivid.

June 8 to Feb. 9, 2020 - A. Alfred Taubman Gallery II

Throughout history artists, critics and the general public have always struggled to balance art and politics. In the ‘60s and ‘70s the themes of racism and feminism took hold in art and were expressed by artists through various media and styles. Abstraction allowed artists the freedom to take abstraction from a rigid style to one reflective the transition of American politics over the two decades.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

June 15 to Sept. 22, 2019 - Irvings Stenn Jr. Family Gallery

A multi-sensory installation, Ceal Floyer’s “Things” is more complicated than it first seems. With an audio element -- the word “thing” sung from a collection of songs” -- accompanies a visually simple but striking space that is conceptual and intellectual simultaneously.

June 29 to September 15, 2019 - The Connector

See the controversial works of Austrian Expressionist Egon Schiele throughout UMMA’s Connector. Three watercolors and a drawing of Schiele’s were recently gifted to the UMMA and are displayed for museum visitors to see why the artists work, spanning from landscapes to nudes, were deemed unconventional.

Even though the UMMA is free and open to the public, please remember to make a donation so as to support the arts. While the building is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., visit the UMMA galleries between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.



The UMMA is at 525 S. State St.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.