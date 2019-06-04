CoreLife to officially open fourth Michigan eatery Wednesday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich - On Wednesday, fast-casual restaurant chain CoreLife Eatery will be opening the doors of its new Ann Arbor location during the eatery's grand opening.

Situated in the Westgate Shopping Center, the new location is the chain’s fourth Michigan location and will offer busy Ann Arborites fast but healthy meals.

Known for a wide array of healthy options -- like broth-based or grain-based meals and a menu free of transfats, artificial colors, sweeteners, GMOs and other food additives -- CoreLife aims to bring healthy but affordable choices to the Ann Arbor fast-casual food scene.

Leading the opening of the Ann Arbor CoreLife Eatery is Chef Joyce Lunsford, who has opened up three of CoreLife's other Michigan eateries. The Ann Arbor location will be the fifth CoreLife Eatery opened under her direction.

In a recent press release, Lunsford said: “Throughout my experience in the restaurant industry, my goal has always been to bring exciting new dining experiences to my home area of Michigan and the Midwest. CoreLife Eatery fits the bill perfectly as a fast-casual concept that embraces clean, whole ingredients and nutrition as fuel for an active lifestyle.

“The first four stores in Grandville, Portage, Mishawaka [Illinois] and Grand Rapids have been well-received by their communities and I look forward to bringing CoreLife to Ann Arbor.”

Lunsford has opened up the led operations for many other franchises including Pizza Hut, Sonic, Moe’s Southwest Grill and 22 Panera Bread locations in the Midwest. It is anticipated that over the next eight years, Lunsford will open up to 51 CoreLife eateries throughout the Midwest.

For more information and discounts, check out the CoreLife Eatery Ann Arbor Facebook page.

CoreLife Eatery is located in Suite 26 of the Westgate Shopping Center at 205 North Maple Road.

