Councilman Eaton announces run for Ann Arbor Mayor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Councilman John "Jack" Eaton announced Friday he is running for Ann Arbor Mayor in this year's election.

Eaton, 65, is a retired labor lawyer who has represented the Fourth Ward on Ann Arbor City Council since his November 2013 election. He won the August 2017 Democratic primary election with a large margin of victory—larger than any of the other August 2017 Council primary winners.

Eaton was most recently re-elected in November 2017 with 73 percent of the vote.

In a statement Friday he said his vision for Ann Arbor revolves around three questions:

Where is Ann Arbor headed? How do we get there? How do we make sure the public is involved every step of the way and seek their consent?

“I’m running because we need common sense leadership that represents the needs and concerns of Ann Arbor’s residents and its local business owners," he said. "Ann Arbor needs a mayor who is committed to putting our necessities first. Christopher Taylor supports a road repair plan that forces residents to wait eight years for better roads. That’s not a plan; it’s a can kicked down a potholed road. Taxpayers can’t afford that kind of leadership any longer."

