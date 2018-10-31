Creative DIY centerpieces

Fall is a beautiful season in Michigan and a perfect way to enjoy it is to bring some of the outdoor colors into your home. One way to do that is with flowers and we've got some great DIY ideas. Meredith Bruckner, the community news producer at AllAboutAnnArbor.com joined us in the studio along with Dani Vignos from University Flower Shop to show us.

Vignos brought in a couple ideas starting with gourds that they carved out and inserted a planter inside before creating the center piece. Start with a green base and then add flowers all around. Vignos says to cut the flower stems in angles and plug the flowers right into the planter. To make your centerpieces last longer make sure to keep your water fresh and to recut your stems.

University Flower Shop is located inside the Nickels Arcade in downtown Ann Arbor. This shop does a little bit of everything: Weddings, events and more.