These creative holiday cocktails will be the talk of your party!

Craft cocktails are all the rage right now and you can really "wow" your friends with some interesting mix-ups this holiday season. The community news producer for All About Ann Arbor, Meredith Bruckner, joined us in the studio along with Tammy Coxen from Tammy's Tastings to show us how we can create the perfect cocktails for the holiday season.

Tammy's Tastings does food and drink tours, private events and what Coxen is really known for is her cocktail classes so she showed us a few recipes that are perfect for the holiday season. Coxen started with a Champagne cocktail called the Poinsettia. She also made a drink called the Turkey and Sage, which echos the Thanksgiving table. To see all the cocktail recipes and more, take a look at the recipes.

Cocktail Recipes

Poinsettia

1 oz pure cranberry juice (not cranberry cocktail)

1/2 oz Cointreau

Dry sparkling wine to fill (such as Champagne, Cava, Prosecco)

Garnish: orange twist, cranberry

Add cranberry juice and Cointreau to champagne flute. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish. (For a crowd, combine cranberry juice and Cointreau in advance and add 1 1/2 oz to each glass before adding sparkling wine. Plan on 6 oz of cranberry juice and 3 oz of Cointreau for each bottle of sparkling wine.)

Turkey and Sage

3-5 leaves sage

3/4 oz simple syrup (see below)

2 oz Wild Turkey Bourbon

3/4 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

Garnish: sage leaf

Muddle sage with simple syrup. Combine remaining ingredients in cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a sage leaf on top.

(To make simple syrup, combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small pot. Heat just until sugar is dissolved. Let cool and store refrigerated in a sealed container. Makes enough for 8 drinks.)

Raspberry Rum Punch

Step 1:

2 6-oz packages fresh raspberries (or 1 10-oz frozen)

1/2 cup sugar

Combine in food processor and puree.

Step 2:

1 750 mL bottle aged rum

12 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

12 oz pineapple juice

Combine with raspberry puree in large pitcher or glass jar. Chill for at least 4 hours.

To Serve:

12 oz dry sparkling wine (such as Champagne, Cava, Prosecco)

20 oz club soda

Garnish: fresh raspberries

Strain contents of pitcher or jar into a punch bowl. Add club soda and sparkling wine. Add an ice block or large ice cubes. Garnish.

Makes around 24 4-ounce servings.

For more information, including upcoming classes and how to schedule a private event, www.tammystastings.com.

For more information on the shops and other things going on in Ann Arbor, check out Meredith's articles at AllAboutAnnArbor.com made possible by our friends at Wallside Windows and Concordia University.