Dance and make prints with Jeremy Wheeler at the Ann Arbor Art Center pop-up art event

ANN ARBOR -

Join Ann Arbor-based graphic artist Jeremy Wheeler, in partnership with the Ann Arbor Art Center, for the Straight Up pop-up art event at Leon Loft on Aug. 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

As part of its Straight Up monthly pop-up art series, Wheeler, known for his album art, bold-colored illustrations, eye-popping gig posters and more will kick off the third part of the Summer Fling Straight Up series. Using neon aesthetics and cult idol contrasts Wheeler has worked for a long list of notable clients like Vault of Midnight, John Carpenter, Esquire, the AADL, and 826 Michigan, as well as co-creating the Bang! dance party.

At Leon Loft, located at Leon Speakers (715 W Ellsworth Rd #A, Ann Arbor, MI 48108), you can dance to music by live DJs, buy artwork and make a rockin’ art print during the free printmaking activity.

Parts 1 and 2 of the Summer Fling series, with artists Olivia Guterson and Ellen Sherman, for Straight Up took place earlier in the summer. These events have been supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Culture Affairs and Current Magazine.

Credit | Ann Arbor Art Center

