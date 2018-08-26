Dance in downtown Ann Arbor at Dancing in the Streets next Sunday

Dancers at the 2017 Dancing in the Streets festival. Credit | Meredith Bruckner

ANN ARBOR - It’s time to dance all over downtown at the annual Dancing in the Streets festival next Sunday.

Hosted by nonprofit Ann Arbor Community for Traditional Music and Dance, the free festival offers various types of traditional and music dance for festival-goers to sample. Taking place on Washington Street and Main Street all activities will take place between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Cha Cha, swing, flamenco and contra are among the various types of dances presented and lessons will be taught by like the UM Ballroom dance troupe, Hoover Street Flamenco Dancers, Troupe T'Amullat and Christina Sears-Etter.





An international array of music will be presented by numerous individuals or groups like -- II-V-I Orchestra, Hotline Strings, Ann Arbor Celtic Harpers with Carol Kappus, Kids Klez and the Detroit Irish Musicians Association.

Four stages will be set up, each with a different dance or music theme: West Washington Stage (swing dance); North Main Stage (international dance); East Washington Stage (Anglo-American dance); South Main Stage (concerts).

The festival is open to anyone who loves to move. Make sure to bring your little, wiggly ones, as children’s activities will take place throughout the day.

With a long history of bringing the joys of dance and music to Ann Arbor and the surrounding areas AACTMAD regularly offers dance lessons and workshops for those who want to try a new style or just learn to dance. It has over 200 members and actively works to preserve various styles of dance while bringing events year-round to the community.

AACTMAD’s Dancing in the Streets is made possible with the help of volunteers. If you love to dance and want to get involved, sign up to volunteer on AACTMAD’s website.





Here is the schedule of events according to location:

The intersection at Washington and Main

1:20 Morris dancers performance + workshop

2:45 - 4:45 Maypole dancing

West Washington Street Stage 1:45 Swing dance lesson

2:15 Jazz band

3:00 Easy dance mixer

3:15 Jazz band

4:00 Cha Cha dance lesson

4:30 Swing dance band

5:15 Easy dance mixer

5:30 Swing dance band East Washington Street Stage 2:00 Family dance 3:00 English country dance 4:00 Scottish country dance



5:00 Contra dance North Main Street Stage

2:00 Fall for Dance - preview

2:30 Flamenco performance +

lesson

3:30 Middle Eastern dance +

lesson

4:15 International folk dance

lesson South Main Street Stage - Concert stage

2:00 Kids Klez

3:00 Kathy Wieland and Sara Melton Keller

3:55 Ann Arbor Celtic Harpers with Carol Kappus



4:50 Sheila Graziano, Adam Wheeler, Brad Battey

5:20 Cindy Morgan and Jim Hall

6:15 Detroit Irish Musicians Association



