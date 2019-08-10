Dancing in the Streets to turn downtown Ann Arbor into dance floor in early September

Ann Arbor Morris and Sword performs for crowds in 2016. Photo | Don Theyken (2016). Courtesy of AACTMAD.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 1 downtown Ann Arbor will be turned into a giant dance floor for the annual Dancing in the Street festival.

A free festival for all, Dancing in the Streets showcases the many types of dance performed by members of the Ann Arbor community. Held from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., the event will take up the four city blocks from Main Street to Washington Avenue.

Spilling across downtown Ann Arbor, the annual event is sponsored by the Ann Arbor Community for Traditional Music and Dance.

Within each city block, there will be a stage for different events. The South Main stage will be set up for live music and concerts; the East Washington stage will be a hub for dances from the British Isles and the United States; the North Main stage will be for all things related to international dances, and the West Washington stage will be reserved for swing and salsa.

At the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue, a large maypole will be erected for Maypole dancing with a workshop at 1:20 p.m.

Lessons and demonstrations for dancers of all ages will be performed for different types of dance. Salsa will be guided by the University of Michigan Ballroom Dance club, flamenco will be taught by the Hoover Street Flamenco Dancers and Scottish Dance will be lead by Peter Baker and Martha Vander Kolk.

Other forms of dance to be included are international folk dance, Middle Eastern dance, swing and Detroit Hustle Line dance.

The II-V-I Orchestra at the 2016 Dancing in the Streets. Photo | Don Theyken (2016). Courtesy of AACTMAD



Here is the schedule for each stage:

West Washington 2 p.m. -- Swing dance lesson

2:15 p.m. -- Swing dance band

3:15 p.m. -- Salsa: lesson and open dance

3:45 p.m. -- Swing dance lesson

4:15 p.m. -- Jazz band

5 p.m. -- Easy dance mixer

5:15 p.m. -- Jazz band

6: p.m. -- Detroit Hustle Line dance East Washington 2 p.m -- Community dance 3 p.m. -- English Country dance 4 p.m. -- Scottish Country dance 5 p.m. -- Contra dance

North Main 2 p.m. -- Irish Ceili

2:45 p.m. -- Middle Eastern dance

3:15 p.m. -- International Folk Dance

4:15 p.m. -- Flamenco

5:15 p.m. -- Belly Dance performance South Main 2 p.m. -- Kids Klez

2:55 p.m. -- Community Singing

3:50 p.m. -- Detroit Irish Music Association

4:45 p.m. -- Kathy Wieland

5:40 p.m. -- Bruce Sagan and Brad Battey

There will also be kids crafts as well as a musical instrument petting zoo throughout the day.

Dancing in the streets is made possible through the efforts of volunteers. Those interested in getting involved for the day of dance can find more details on the AACTMAD website.

The AACTMAD is a nonprofit membership organization of dancers, makers, shakers and creatives that sponsor more than 100 traditional music and dance performances every year. The organization has more than 200 members within southeast Michigan who support the role of traditional music and dance within the community.

