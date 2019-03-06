‘Daring Dances' project at University of Michigan incorporates social justice in Ann Arbor, Detroit

Daring Dances will have performances in Detroit on March 15 and 16 followed by a student showcase on April 14 in Ann Arbor. Photo | Daring Dances

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Daring Dances explores community engagement and social justice in its powerful collaboration of events and performances throughout March and April.

Created by Clare Croft, associate professor of dance and American culture at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, the curatorial program uses movement of the human body to explore race, gender, sexuality, social justice and art.

Daring Dances, which has a series of events continuing on through March and April, has also brought numerous artists to Ann Arbor and Detroit through short creation and production residencies. The program has also led to the creation of a new fellowship at the U-M Ann Arbor -- the Daring Dance Student Fellowship, offering mentorships and financial support for student projects and development.

Chicago-based Anna Martine Whitehead, one of the artists-in-residence through Daring Dances, will be premiering new work on March 15 and 16 in collaboration with Chicago-based musician Damon Locks. The performances will be at Jam Handy in Detroit at 7:30 p.m. and cost $12.

Prior to the performance on March 16, there will be a free workshop at noon held by Whitehead and Locks at the Jam Handy exploring a theme of “How can dance help imagine a just city?”

Tickets for the event may be purchased ahead of time online or the day of at the door.

At the University of Michigan Museum of Art, a free performance will take place at 7 p.m. April 14. “The Dancing Justice: Student Showcase,” a culmination of the semesterlong efforts by three student groups, will be performed.

To see future events by Daring Dances around the country and Midwest, or to learn more about the project or artist residency, visit the Daring Dances website.

