Dash through downtown Ann Arbor during the Dart for Art on July 15

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Kicking off the Townie Street Party on July 15, the Dart for Art - Ann Arbor Mile will have runners make their way throughout downtown Ann Arbor.

Darting down State Street and looping around the University of Michigan Law Quadrangle on Monroe Street, Tappen Avenue and South University Avenue, runners will pass by the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan Museum of Art and the State Theater.

This year, the Dart for Art also includes a Team-Work Challenge to see which businesses, clubs or running teams can create the largest and fastest group of race participants.

Registration is ongoing until the day of the race but registration costs will rise over time. Until June 30, registration for the community race is $20. After that, it will then increase to $25, and then it will be $30 the day of the race. Children age 15 and below can take part for $10.

A view of E. Liberty businesses in downtown Ann Arbor

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The race is limited to the first 700 runners who register. Runners will be placed into groups with different running start times. The Elite Open/ Master Men groups will begin at 6 p.m., with the Elite Open /Masters Women groups running at 6:10 p.m. The community race will begin at 6:30 p.m.

An awards ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. in front of Hill Auditorium. Custom-made awards by Motawi Tileworks will be given to the top runners in each running category as well as the fastest and largest corporate teams. The top three runners from the various age groups will also be given awards. To learn more about the age groups and awards, visit the Dart for Art awards page.

A post-race party will take place during the Townie Street Party and run until 9:30 p.m.

Those interested can register here.

The Dart for Art is sponsored by local businesses and organizations including Bank of Ann Arbor, Arbor Brewing Company, the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair and Ann Arbor Running Co.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.