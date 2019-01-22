David Opdyke's 'Paved with Good Intentions' exhibit to make Ann Arbor its home Friday

David Opdyke used gouche and ink to modify the postcards of his mural, This Land, for his installation "Paved with Good Intentions." Photo | David Opdyke

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Friday sculptor, animator and multitalented artist David Opdyke will use postcards and video shorts to paint a fractured and overlapping picture of Americana through his exhibit, "Paved with Good Intentions."

Housed at the University of Michigan Institute for the Humanities, the mural installation is made up of 528 postcards. Opdyke has hand-painted dark imagery over vintage Americana and landmark imagery to display the disordered chaos of environmental threats and their catastrophic consequences.

A close up of a set of postcards in "Paved with Good Intentions." Photo | David Opdyke

As part of the sensory experience of the "Paved with Good Intentions" exhibit, there will be accompanying videos and animations which pull from events within the postcards and infuse them with timely critiques of political and cultural turbulence.

At 4 p.m. Friday there will also be a panel discussion with Opdyke; Amanda Krugliak, arts curator and assistant director of the U-M Institute for the Humanities; Tara Ward, art historian and U-M lecturer; and award-winning journalist Lauren Sandler. The panel discussion will be held in the Osterman Common Room, #1022.

Photo | David Opdyke

According to the press release:

“David Opdyke's work is a wake up call referencing the impacts of global warming, assaults to the environment and humanity, and a reality that includes the seemingly constant threat of catastrophe," said Amanda Krugliak, curator and assistant director for arts programming at the Institute for the Humanities. "But beyond cynicism and anxiety, his work speaks to commitment and perseverance. There is a deliberateness and deep investment in his repainting each postcard."

The exhibit will run from Friday to Feb. 26. The U-M Institute for the Humanities Gallery is free and open to the public on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Paved with Good Intentions" runs from Jan. 25 to Feb. 26. Photo | David Opdyke

For more information, visit the U-M LSA Institute for the Humanities exhibition page.

See "Paved with Good Intention"s at the U-M Institute for the Humanities Gallery located at 202 S. Thayer Street.



