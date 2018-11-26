December's free Gifts of Art concerts at University Hospital in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Offered every month to visitors and staff at the University of Michigan Hospital, the Gifts of Art concerts bring smiles to those who attend. Beginning at noon in the main lobby of the hospital, every concert or performance is free and uses the power of music to heal patients and their families.

There will be three concerts in December, with music ranging from violin voices to 19th-century carols to lift spirits for those having a hard time during the holidays.

On Dec. 6, students from the Ann Arbor Suzuki Institute will play seasonal pieces as well as songs from the school's namesake, Dr. Shinichi Suzuki. Led by Wendy Zohar and assisted by Deborah Stanton, students from the school will demonstrate their talents by performing pieces from different holiday traditions at the Violins of the Season concert.





Dodworth Duo's Elizabeth Mitchell. Photo credit | Marilyn Gouin

On Dec. 13, the Dodworth Duo will transport the audience back to the 19th century. Dressed in time-appropriate attire, mezzo-soprano Elizabeth Mitchell and classical tenor David Andrews will perform Dodworth-era songs like “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” and “Little Drummer Boy.”

At the end of the month, on Dec. 20, local band Counterpoint will present their Holiday Harmonies concert. Join the performance as Debbie Colesa, Deborah McKenzie, Laurie Williams, Peter Tchoryk, Dave Karl and Daniel McConnell sing and play guitar, trumpet and bass with the help of the audience.

The members of Counterpoint. Photo credit | Peter Tchoryk

Many of the Gifts of Art events are streamed on the Gifts of Art Facebook page.

Sponsored by the Friends of Michigan Medicine as well as individual donations, grants and art sales, the Gifts of Art program brings art and music to Michigan Medicine.

The main lobby of the U-M Hospital is located at 1500 E. Medical Center Drive.

