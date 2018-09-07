Destination Ann Arbor is hiring

ANN ARBOR, Mich - The hub of all things Ann Arbor (aside from us!) is hiring for three positions in its Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti locations. If you love A2, tourism, and helping people get involved within the area, check out these open positions at Destination Ann Arbor.

You’ll be responsible for coordinating tourism programs, special projects and the Destination Ann Arbor Community Tourism Action Plan (CTAP). The position also requires you to interact with members, encourage membership, organize tours, execute program plans and oversee grant applications.

As a friendly office administrator, responsibilities include interacting with visitors, maintaining hostel availability and events calendars, data entry and other office-related activities. You will need to have some knowledge of office workability, computer literacy and Washtenaw County so as to help visitors, and will also field phone call questions about the area.

Based in Ypsilanti, this internship is about 20 hours a week and runs until December. Interns will upload video and photo content, write copy and edit the Destination Ann Arbor and Ypsi Real websites and help with various other marketing needs.

Apply for these positions on the Destination Ann Arbor website, then email HR@annarbor.org to submit your resume package.

Not sure about submitting your application? Check out Meredith’s introduction to Destination Ann Arbor for more information.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.