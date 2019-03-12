Destination Ann Arbor to receive 2019 Yankee Air Museum Visionary Award

ANN ARBOR - The Yankee Air Museum announced Monday its 2019 Visionary Award is honoring Destination Ann Arbor for its continuous efforts in improving the community.

Every year, the museum's highest honor is given to those who are forward-thinking and are both making an impact locally and helping propel the museum forward.

For the first time ever, the Visionary Award is going to an organization.

"The selection of our Visionary Award Recipient is done carefully over time," Kevin Walsh, executive director of the Yankee Air Museum said in a statement. "Destination Ann Arbor, its President, Board of Directors and Staff, collectively, have demonstrated a cohesive, farsighted team that is focused on improving the quality of life for all of us. We are very fortunate to have this organization in Michigan and I am very anxious to present the award at our marquis event, Thunder Over Michigan, on August 3, 2019."

Walsh added that Destination Ann Arbor emerged as a natural choice for this year's award considering its positive and far-reaching change in the community. From its Certified Tourism Ambassador Program to its Community Tourism Action Planning grants, its successful travel writer's program and its recent re-branding, he said the selection committee were impressed with its continuous, robust efforts.



"I am absolutely delighted, excited and humbled all at once," Mary Kerr, president and CEO of Destination Ann Arbor said in a statement. "Destination Ann Arbor is a hard-working team and one that puts the best interests of the community in front of everything we do. We are deeply honored by this recognition."

"Destination Ann Arbor has a clear vision of what Washtenaw County has been, is and can be," added Walsh.

Past recipients of the museum's Visionary Award include:

Jack Roush, industrialist, automobile racing team principal and accomplished pilot.

Conrad “Connie” Kalitta, founder and CEO of Kalitta Air, a leading international air cargo carrier and legendary drag racer.

Bob Lutz, former vice-chairman of General Motors and U.S. Marines A-4 Skyhawk pilot.

