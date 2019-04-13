Detroit Metro Airport among new locations potentially exposed to measles

DETROIT - There are several new locations across southeast Michigan potentially exposed to measles, and Detroit Metro Airport made that list.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Washtenaw County Health Department have confirmed a case of measles related to international travel.

Officials said this case is not part of the current Michigan outbreak and is unrelated to other confirmed cases.

Officials said the traveler is now back in Germany, where there is an effort to make sure the disease doesn't spread.

A list of exposure locations in Washtenaw County is available here.

