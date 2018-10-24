Developers announce $100K in program funding at Ann Arbor's Library Lot plaza

Rendering of the Collective on Fifth plaza in downtown Ann Arbor (Courtesy: Core Spaces)

ANN ARBOR - Core Spaces, the Chicago-based developer of the Library Lot's planned mixed-use development, have pledged $100,000 in programming for the site's public plaza.

The Collective on Fifth is planned on the site at Library Lane and Fifth, which currently houses underground parking.

According to plans, the development would include a hotel, retail, rental housing, office space and a 12,000-square-foot public outdoor plaza.

The announcement comes alongside a pledge of $25,000 in annual programming funding for the project.

Now, the developer is seeking public input with a 45-day call for programming proposals.

Members of the public can share what types of activities they'd like to see, from art exhibits and kids programming to dance performances and film screenings.

If you have a suggestion, send a direct message to The Collective on Fifth's Facebook page or contact the project's communications consultant, Jennette Smith, at jsmith@mccicorp.com.

"We’ll be collecting ideas up until after Thanksgiving and then making some additional announcements on the specifics of the plan," executive vice president of Core, Tom Harrington, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to provide this exciting infusion of funds. This money will provide a 'wow' factor for the community in how the space comes alive. Core Spaces is invested in Ann Arbor, and we want everyone’s ideas on how the plaza is best utilized."

Want to learn more? The group is holding a public information session on Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ann Arbor City Club to share its vision for the public plaza.



Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.