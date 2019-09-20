Disney Animated trivia will take over Haymaker Public House in downtown Ann Arbor next Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 26, test out a whole new world and fall down the trivia rabbit hole at Disney Animated Films Trivia at the Haymaker Public House.

With no buy-in, the 50-questions trivia session will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to play. Fifty-seven Disney Animation Studios films will be covered by the 50 questions but will not cover any Pixar films, DisneyToon films or any live-action films as teams will have their Disney knowledge put to the test.

Those interested will have to limit their team to five members and must RSVP to haymakerpublichouse@gmail.com in order to play.

Winners will win a $100 gift card and the runners-up will receive 50% off of their entire tab for the evening.

For more trivia events at the downtown sports bar, visit its events website.

Haymaker Public House is at 203 Washington St.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.