Disney Animated trivia will take over Haymaker Public House in downtown Ann Arbor next Thursday

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it's off to trivia we go!

By Sarah M. Parlette - Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sept. 26, test out a whole new world and fall down the trivia rabbit hole at Disney Animated Films Trivia at the Haymaker Public House.

With no buy-in, the 50-questions trivia session will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to play. Fifty-seven Disney Animation Studios films will be covered by the 50 questions but will not cover any Pixar films, DisneyToon films or any live-action films as teams will have their Disney knowledge put to the test.

Those interested will have to limit their team to five members and must RSVP to haymakerpublichouse@gmail.com  in order to play. 

Winners will win a $100 gift card and the runners-up will receive 50% off of their entire tab for the evening. 

For more trivia events at the downtown sports bar, visit its events website. 

Haymaker Public House is at 203 Washington St. 

Disney Animated Films trivia will consist of 50 questions about 57 movies. Photo | Haymaker Public House.