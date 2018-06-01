Divers find body of 35-year-old Ann Arbor man who jumped into Huron River from railroad overpass

Divers found the body of a 35-year-old Ann Arbor man who jumped into the Huron River. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Divers found the body of a 35-year-old Ann Arbor man who jumped into the Huron River from a railroad overpass.

Officials from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Dive Team began searching for Jason Yoder Wednesday morning. Yoder's friend said they were jumping off of a railroad overpass into the Huron River near the Argo dam.

Yoder jumped in and resurfaced, but then his friend lost track of him, according to authorities.

Officials searched the water from 6:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search was called off because the Barton Hydro dam needed to pass water to Argo pond through the Argo dam, making it unsafe for divers to be in the water.

Divers found Yoder's body Thursday near where he had jumped into the water, according to officials.

