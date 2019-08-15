DIYpsi Summer Festival celebrates independent artists and makers in Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor

Paintings, ceramics, handmade crafts and more will be available at the DIYpsi Summer Festival. Photo | Pixabay

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, the DIYpsi Summer Festival will highlight artwork, crafts and wares from independent makers and creators from around the Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor area.

With over 90 vendors in attendance, the DIYpsi Summer Festival celebrates everything do-it-yourself over the course of two days. Held at the Arbor Brewing Company’s microbrewery in Ypsilanti, the free festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 24 and then from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 25.

From mask-makers to vegan cookie bakers, DIYpsi will vendors have an eclectic blend of skills and offerings. Attendees can find unique gifts from handmade soaps, buttons and crocheted critters to stickers, fruit preserves and fine arts.



Vendors this year include Slow Gin Fizz (Brighton), Lisse Williams Fine Art (Ann Arbor), aisforavery (Ann Arbor), Smart Cookie (RoyalOak), Shanta Ambady Ceramics (Detroit) and many more.

There will also be handmade food and drinks for attendees, live music, a magic performance and vintage clothing.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Established in 2010, DIYpsi (pronounced dip-see) celebrates twice a year with winter and summer festivals. The festival brings together local, independent artists in a handmade fair that encourages supporting local businesses and generating the local economy.

For more information on vendors, visit the DIYpsi Facebook event.

The Arbor Brewing Company’s microbrewery is at 720 Norris St. in Ypsilanti.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.