DJ Elephante returns to Ann Arbor on Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Presented by React Detroit, Elephante is returning to his Ann Arbor roots to play at Necto Nightclub on Thursday at 9 p.m.

The Los-Angeles based DJ and producer gained recognition for his big-room progressive tunes and myriad of EDM remixes ranging from Clean Bandit's "Rather Be" to Deluka's "Home."

Having released his second EP, "Glass Mansion," full of melodic and electronic instrumentals, in June this year, Elephante has been performing his "Glass Mansion" tour across the United States.

His first album, "I am the Elephante," available as a digital download, was released in 2016. Since then Elephante has had songs in the Billboard Dance Top 10, played at Breakaway Festival and has been producing music.

Tickets are $15 to $18 but jump to $20 the day of the event. The event is for those 18 years or older. Opening sets will be performed by Ann Arbor's own DJ Scoob E and DJ HJC.

Check out Necto Nightclub's website for more information or to purchase tickets and VIP access.

