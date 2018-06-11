DOJ: University of Michigan free speech policies 'vague and overbroad'

WASHINGTON - The United States Department of Justice says the University of Michigan's policies on free speech are too vague.

The Justice Department filed a statement of interest on Monday afternoon.

"The Department of Justice today filed a Statement of Interest in Speech First, Inc., v. Schlissel in the Eastern District of Michigan. The plaintiff, Speech First, a nationwide organization dedicated to defending civil liberties, alleges that the University of Michigan has adopted policies prohibiting and punishing speech protected by the First and Fourteenth Amendments. Speech First alleges that the University of Michigan’s policies on “harassment,” “bullying,” and “bias” are so vague and overbroad as to prompt students to limit their speech out of fear that they might be subject to disciplinary sanction, including “individual education” or “restorative justice” at the hands of the University’s Bias Response Team."

“Freedom of speech and expression on the American campus are under attack. This Justice Department, under the leadership of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is committed to promoting and defending Americans’ first freedom at public universities," said Acting Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.